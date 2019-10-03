Cooke County Tax Assessor-Collector Brandy Carr is seeking reelection next year.
Carr, a Republican, announced Wednesday, Oct. 3, that she’ll seek a second term. She’ll be on the ballot for the primary election March 3, 2020.
The county tax assessor-collector’s office processes vehicle and boat registrations and Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission license fees for alcohol permits. Carr’s office also serves as the voter registrar for the county.
In 2018, her office processed more than 57,000 vehicle registrations and issued more than 13,000 new vehicle titles, Carr said in a press release.
“I have really enjoyed taking on the role of Cooke County tax assessor-collector over the last three years and look forward to continuing to serve Cooke County,” Carr said. “This is why I am planning to seek re-election. I love my job and the work I do. I have an amazing staff and the people in the County are wonderful people to help.”
She said she has tried to make the office more efficient and friendly for customers by adding a dealer desk to expedite processing for local dealers and instituting a take-a-number system. She said in the release she has also worked to digitize voter records to expedite processing.
Carr has held elected office since 2016 and worked in the tax assessor-collector’s office for a total of 19 years including her other positions there. She and her husband Gradey live with their children in Valley View.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.