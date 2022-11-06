A Dec. 6 public hearing will look at tax breaks for land around the Gateway Industrial Park.
The council is considering a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone for the area.
“This will be going out just behind the old outlet mall,” said City Manager Barry Sullivan told the council Tuesday. “There are only four different property owners, which are Camp Howze Development, GEDC (Gainesville Economic Development Corporation), City of Gainesville and Kendall Ann Pierce. This would allow anybody that is an owner of this property to come and speak on if their property should be included or not included in this zone.”
The area contains approximately 429.93 acres of land west of Interstate 35 and south of FM-1202.
This Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone, or TIRZ, would give money back to companies who develop the land and construct public amenities.
“A portion of that would go to repay for the public utilities, the streets, the drainage,” said Sullivan. “The reason we’re looking at heavily doing this is because not only are the developers having to put in the cost of the public infrastructure, they’re also having to put in about $9 million for rail in that area… This is going to be a much more expensive development than most of them because they’re going to put in that shoreline railway.”
Sullivan went on to say this is a transformative project for Gainesville that will bring in industries that we haven’t been able to get prior.
The hearing will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Gainesville City Council Chamber as part of the city council meeting.
New cruisers
The purchase of two police patrol vehicles from Rockdale Country Ford was approved. The purchase, new emergency equipment and installation brings the total to $121,210.
The purchase is over budget, although by a smaller margin than originally stated.
“We were told we were looking at about $16,000 over budget on each vehicle… we’re going to be $15,000 for the overall project over budget,” said Police Chief Kevin Phillips. “We’ll be using the funds that are still remaining for a used CID (Crimial Investigation Division) vehicle… Once we start looking for a CID vehicle and figure out how much that’s going to cost, we might come back and ask for a transfer from another line item.”
According to Phillips, the purchase of police vehicles has become very difficult.
“We ordered three vehicles during the last fiscal year, and we placed an order relatively early in the year. We were fortunate enough to get one of those, but two are still on order, possibly being produced as we speak… We’re almost a year out on those,” explained Phillips. “These, they are saying we may get them relatively quickly, but only because they are stock units; we’ll wait and see if that holds true.”
New water lines
Also at the meeting, the council approved moving on to the next phase of replacing 4,580 feet of water line between Foundry Road and Interstate 35.
The bonds were issued for $2.7 million at the meeting prior to Tuesday’s meeting. This was granting permission to sign an agreement with Kimley-Horn for engineering services at $435,900 and begin the design process.
The new 16-inch PVC line will replace the current 80-year-old, 14-inch cast iron line.
