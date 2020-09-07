The Texoma Council of Governments, an intergovernmental agency that Cooke County is part of, is getting $400,000 in CARES Act Recovery Assistance grants, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced Friday, Sept. 4.
TCOG is getting the funding in order to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by coordinating with rural communities to spur their economic recovery.
In addition to the investments in Texoma, the EDA also announced an additional distribution of nearly $7 million to other councils of government throughout the state of Texas.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, signed into law by President Donald J. Trump, provides Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
“In order to efficiently implement the EDA CARES grant funding, TCOG has begun the process of recruiting a regional project coordinator who will work with an outside consultant to create a region-wide COVID-19 pandemic business and economic development recovery plan for the Texoma region,” TCOG’s spokesperson, Sean Norton, said in a press release.
“This individual will provide planning and technical assistance to cities, counties and agencies while attending meetings and seminars and making presentations related to assisting the communities in the region with economic injury related to the pandemic.”
EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance, which is being administered under the authority of the bureau’s flexible Economic Adjustment Assistance program, provides a range of financial assistance to eligible communities and regions as they respond to and recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Texoma Council of Governments is a voluntary association of the local governments in Cooke, Fannin and Grayson counties. Established in 1968, the council promotes economy and efficiency in the coordinated planning and development of the tri-county region. The council also facilitates the delivery of grant funding for homeland security and criminal justice.
