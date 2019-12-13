The Texoma Council of Governments will host a mandatory workshop in January for representatives of agencies interested in applying for criminal justice grants through the Office of the Governor, Criminal Justice Division.
Grants are funded through the Victims of Crime Act, the Violence Against Women Act, the State Criminal Justice Planning program and the Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention Act. State agencies, local government units, nonprofit agencies, Native American tribes, community supervision and corrections departments, and councils of government may apply for the grants, according to a TCOG press release.
The workshop will cover grant submission requirements including what activities are eligible, what the application process entails and what the funding timeline is, the release indicated.
It’ll take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 at TCOG’s offices, 1117 Gallagher Drive in Sherman. It’s free and requires no registration in advance.
The workshop is meant for those who have never applied to CJD as well as those who have previous experience with the CJD grant application process, according to the release.
The Texoma Council of Governments is a voluntary association of the local governments in Cooke, Fannin and Grayson counties. Established in 1968, the council promotes economy and efficiency in the coordinated planning and development of the tri-county region. The council also facilitates the delivery of grant funding for homeland security and criminal justice.
