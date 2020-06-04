An investigation into a 17-year-old jailed on a first-degree felony is underway, Sheriff Terry Gilbert said Thursday afternoon, June 4.
As of press time, Tristan Pace Huls remained in the Cooke County Jail on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child for reportedly having sex with a 12-year-old girl. His bond is set at $75,000.
Huls has been at the jail since he was arrested at his home in Gainesville on May 13, Gilbert said.
Gilbert said the alleged victim’s grandfather made a report of possible sexual assault to the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office on May 9. The alleged crime, he said, reportedly happened on May 5 in the 1400 block of County Road 222.
During the investigation, consent was obtained to search electronic devices, according to Gilbert. An investigator reportedly found evidence on the electronics that the 12-year-old had been sexually assaulted.
Based on evidence obtained from a forensic interview and a medical examination by a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner a warrant for Huls arrest was requested from Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Jody Henry.
“Due to the victim being 12 years old at the time of the offense, Huls was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child,” Gilbert said.
Huls is not related to the alleged victim, he said.
If convicted of the first-degree felony, Huls could face five to 99 years imprisonment, as well as a fine not to exceed $10,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.
This is not Huls’ first run in with the law. According to jail records, he was booked into the county jail on a theft of property charge in January.
