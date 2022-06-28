AUSTIN — Texas abortion providers filed a lawsuit Monday in a last-ditch effort to block the state from enforcing its pre-Roe abortion ban, which some legal scholars believe became enforceable immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last week that the right to an abortion is not protected under the Constitution.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an advisory on Friday following the release of the opinion stating that some Texas prosecutors may choose to immediately pursue criminal charges based on violations of pre-Roe laws that remain on the books, as they were never repealed by the Texas Legislature. In this, Paxton warned that “abortion providers could be criminally liable for providing abortions starting (last Friday).”
While abortion providers across the state immediately halted providing the service on Friday, they said they hope in deeming the pre-Roe laws as unenforceable that they will at least gain more time to complete procedures under the state’s current law — where abortions can be completed until a heartbeat is detected, around six weeks of pregnancy.
“Every day that clinics in Texas can remain open will save countless pregnant Texans from the life-altering medical, emotional, financial and educational consequences of having their bodies held hostage by state politicians,” said Julia Kaye, staff attorney with the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, in a statement.
Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, added: “Every day, every hour that abortion remains legal in Texas is a chance for more people to get the care they need.”
The lawsuit was filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights, the American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Texas, Morrison & Foerster, LLP, and Hayward PLLC on behalf of Whole Woman’s Health, Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, Alamo Women’s Reproductive Services, Austin Women’s Health Center, Houston Women’s Clinic, Houston Women’s Reproductive Services, and Southwestern Women’s Surgery Center, a news release said.
Texas does have a “trigger law” passed last year that bans all abortions 30 days after the release of a judgement. However, in his advisory, Paxton stated that there is a difference between an opinion and a judgment. While the SCOTUS released an opinion, it may be another month or longer until a judgment is released, he said. Therefore the 30-day clock has not yet started.
Once a total ban is officially enacted, Texans will have to travel to Kansas or New Mexico in order to legally receive the procedure. For some Texans, that equates to more than 900 miles of travel each way. Texans closer to the U.S.-Mexico border may choose to go south to receive the procedure, where abortions are no longer illegal.
Abortion advocates highlight the cost, time and resources it would take for pregnant women to lawfully receive the procedure, a privilege not everyone has.
“This lawsuit is the first step in a post-Roe world to extend care for people in Texas,” said Adriana Piñon, acting legal director for the ACLU of Texas, in a statement. “We will continue using every tool we have, on every front we can: you will hear us at the legislature; you will also hear us on the streets because Texans deserve bodily autonomy.”
Paxton responded to the lawsuit in a Tweet on Monday stating that he had anticipated legal action from abortion providers but that he is ready to fight the issue in court.
“They will lose. Texas laws defending the unborn will win,” he said.
