Attorney General Ken Paxton warned Texans on Thursday, Nov. 14, about reported scam callers falsely claiming to be members of the Office of the Attorney General’s Crime Victim Services Division and trying to get personal and financial information from unsuspecting victims.
The fraudsters are trying to get personal identifying information from the call recipient and ask for money transfers or bank details after falsely claiming the call recipient’s Social Security number has been compromised.
The callers are using local numbers and sometimes provide a false “case number” during the call, according to a press release from Paxton’s office.
The true OAG Crime Victim Services phone number is toll-free 800-983-9933 and the local number is 512-936-1200.
The attorney general advised not to provide any personal information, such as Social Security or banking numbers, over the phone with anyone claiming to be from the Crime Victim Services Division. Anyone who gets a fraudulent or scam call can report it to the OAG’s Consumer Protection Division by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline toll-free at 1-800-621-0508 or filing a complaint on the attorney general’s website at www.texasattorneygeneral.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.