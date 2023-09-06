AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has cancelled all driver license appointments for Wednesday due to the ongoing upgrade of the driver license system. The agency began work on the system over the holiday weekend, and it affects all driver license services statewide, including renewing or replacing a driver license or identification card, obtaining a driver record and verifying eligibility.
"Customers are being notified of the cancellation through the email or phone number used when creating their appointment. Again, all appointments for Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, are now cancelled at all driver license offices statewide," according to a DPS press release. "...We apologize for the inconvenience."
