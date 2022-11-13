AUSTIN — Texas voter turnout fell during the November midterm election, but it was still higher than past midterm elections, according to state data.
About 8.1 million people, or 45% of the state’s voting population, made their voices heard in person or by mail during the 12 days of early voting and Election Day. Texas had about 17.67 million registered voters ahead of the most recent election cycle.
While many believed that Texas, known as a nonvoting state with some of the lowest turnout rates in the country, had turned a corner in 2018, it appears that the massive turnout that year was an anomaly.
In 2018, 53.01% of 15.79 million registered voters cast their ballot. That race saw 2022 gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, a Democrat, challenge and ultimately lose to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in a bid for the Senate seat.
The 2018 turnout was the highest the state had seen in a midterm election since 1994. Typically, the state hovers around 30% to 35% turnout during midterm elections.
In Lynn and Reeves counties, the voter turnout was about 30%, the two lowest in the state. Lynn County, located in the panhandle, had 4,098 registered voters. Reeves County in West Texas had 7,486 registered voters.
Loving County, the state’s least populated county, reported the highest turnout rate with 70.64%. The county has 109 registered voters.
Harris County, home to Houston and the state’s most populous county, had a turnout rate of 42.97%. The county has more than 2.5 million registered voters.
There are 254 counties in Texas.
Here is a look at preliminary voting totals in the 10 counties covered by CNHI News:
Anderson County
• Registered voters: 29,494
• 2022 total percent turnout: 29.63%
• 2018 total percent turnout: 54%
Cherokee County
• Registered voters: 30,080
• 2022 total percent turnout: 48.23%
• 2018 total percent turnout: 54%
Cooke County
• Registered voters: 28,699
• 2022 total percent turnout: 53.39%
• 2018 total percent turnout: 58%
Henderson County
• Registered voters: 58,253
• 2022 total percent turnout: 47.6%
• 2018 total percent turnout: 53%
Hunt County
• Registered voters: 64,334
• 2022 total percent turnout: 47.32%
• 2018 total percent turnout: 53%
Johnson County
• Registered voters: 116,736
• 2022 total percent turnout: 47.72%
• 2018 total percent turnout: 68.07%
Navarro County
• Registered voters: 31,135
• 2022 total percent turnout: 45.42%
• 2018 total percent turnout: 52%
Palo Pinto County
• Registered voters: 19,390
• 2022 total percent turnout: 48.86%
• 2018 total percent turnout: 65.86%
Parker County
• Registered voters: 115,621
• 2022 total percent turnout: 54.74%
• 2018 total percent turnout: 60%
Walker County
• Registered voters: 36,058
• 2022 total percent turnout: 48.06%
• 2018 total percent turnout: 55%
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.