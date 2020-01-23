Drivers in the Texoma region are getting the cheapest gas in the state this week, AAA Texas announced Thursday.
Prices are $2.10 on average for a gallon of unleaded fuel this week in the Sherman-Denison metro area, the travel agency indicated in its Weekend Gas Watch. That’s down three cents from last week’s $2.13 average and is about 15 cents higher than the $1.95 average at this time last year.
The statewide gas price average is $2.22 per gallon as of Jan. 23, according to the gas price analysis. That’s four cents less than the same day last week and is 24 cents more per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.45.
Drivers across Texas and most of the country are paying less to fill up as gasoline supply outpaces demand this winter, the AAA analysis indicated.
“Gas prices usually trend lower in January as demand for fuel drops due to colder temperatures and fewer people driving,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “As demand drops, regional supplies continue to build, which is likely going to force prices lower.”
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
