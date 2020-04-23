Gas prices in the Texoma region are down a couple more cents this week as oil prices hit never-before-seen lows.
Sherman-Denison drivers were paying $1.17 on average as of Thursday, April 23, AAA Texas announced in its Weekend Gas Watch. That’s the lowest average in the state for a gallon of unleaded fuel, and is two cents lower than last week’s $1.19 average.
Area prices are over $1.40 lower than the $2.58 average at this time last year, according to the travel agency.
Statewide, prices are averaging $1.53 per gallon, four cents less than the same day last week and $1.06 less per gallon compared to the same day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $1.78.
The statewide pump price average continues to sit at the cheapest level since February 2016, an AAA analysis shows. The downward trend is expected to continue as crude oil trades at record low prices, even hitting unprecedented negative figures earlier this week.
Gasoline supply is very high across the country with many storage facilities at capacity. However, AAA doesn’t expect prices at the pump to fall into negative territory as many factors go into the price of a gallon of gas, including transportation, marketing and retailers’ decisions about prices at gas stations.
“It is no surprise that gas prices are falling around the Lone Star State due to the demand destruction caused by COVID-19,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a press release.
Refinery utilization dropped to just under 74% in the Gulf Coast region last week, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. At the national level, refinery utilization sits at 68%.
U.S. gasoline demand rose slightly to 5.3 million barrels per day last week. That’s up from the nearly 5.1 million barrels per day the week prior but still far below the nearly 9 million barrels per day just a month ago.
To offset decimated demand levels, U.S. refiners are reducing production. Three refineries have even closed: Come-by-Chance, Canada; Gallup, New Mexico; and Marathon Petroleum's Martinez, California refinery.
While the reductions and closures will help, they will not balance the glut of U.S. gasoline stocks against record-low demand rates, according to AAA analysts.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
