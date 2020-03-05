Texoma area gas prices dropped 15 cents this week to once become the state’s cheapest average fuel prices.
The average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel is $1.97 in the Sherman-Denison metro area, AAA Texas announced Thursday, March 5, in its Weekend Gas Watch. That’s down from $2.12 on average last week and is 22 cents below the $2.19 average at the same time last year.
Statewide gas prices are averaging $2.10 per gallon, according to the travel agency. That’s six cents less than the same day last week and 10 cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.28.
Healthy stock levels and cheaper crude prices have alleviated pump price pains, an AAA analysis indicates. However, maintenance season and the upcoming switchover to summer blend could break the downward trend in coming weeks. Analysts are also watching the impact of the coronavirus and what that could do to demand.
“Gas prices are down week-to-week as well as compared to this time last year,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a press release. “Crude oil prices, which make up 60 percent of what drivers pay at the pump, have been fluctuating due to speculation around the coronavirus and what it will do to global gasoline demand.”
The Energy Information Administration reports that regional stocks fell by 1.4 million barrels, which would normally be a contributing factor to pump price increases. However, given that total stocks measure at very healthy 91 million barrels, the latest stock decline did not negatively impact gas prices.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
