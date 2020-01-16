Gas prices in the Texoma region continued falling this week as abundant supply met with low demand, AAA Texas announced Thursday.
The average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel in the Sherman-Denison metro area fell to $2.13 this week, down nine cents from last week’s $2.22 average, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That’s the lowest average of any metro area the travel agency tracks in Texas. Still, this week’s price is 25 cents higher than the average price at this same time last year, according to the travel agency.
Statewide, prices are averaging $2.26 per gallon, four cents less than the same day last week and 33 cents more per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.49.
Despite crude oil price fluctuation and growing geopolitical concerns with Iran in recent weeks, gas price averages across the country are falling, according to a AAA analysis.
Texas drivers are saving at the pump, week-to-week, thanks in large part to a healthy and growing level of regional gasoline stocks along with decreasing demand, analysts indicated.
“Increasing gasoline supplies continue to help put downward pressure on pump prices,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a press release. “As long as supplies remain healthy and demand for gas is low, drivers should continue to see lower pump prices.”
According to the Energy Information Administration’s latest report, total gas stocks in the region grew by just over a million barrels to 32.65 million barrels, week-to-week. The current supply level is nearly two million barrels higher than last year’s level at this time, which will likely continue to help prices in the region decline throughout the week, according to AAA analysts.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
