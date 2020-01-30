Gas prices in the Texoma region dropped to just above $2 a gallon on average this week, the lowest in Texas, AAA Texas announced Thursday in its Weekend Gas Watch.
Prices are averaging $2.02 per gallon of unleaded fuel in the Sherman-Denison metro area, according to the gas price analysis. That’s down eight cents from last week’s $2.10 average and nearing last year’s average of $1.95 at this same time.
Statewide, gas prices are averaging $2.16 per gallon, six cents less than on the same day last week and 18 cents more per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.41 while drivers in Sherman-Denison are paying the least.
All cities surveyed by AAA Texas have fuel price averages below the national average of $2.49.
Gas prices have continued to drop over the last week as gasoline stocks grew again, measuring at 260 million barrels, nationally — the highest stock level ever recorded by the Energy Information Administration EIA since it began recording the data in 1990.
Regionally, supplies saw a third week of stock builds. EIA data reports the South and Southeast region saw a build of 1 million barrels, measuring total stocks at 95.3 million barrels.
“Gasoline stocks are at their highest level since tracking began in 1990,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a press release. “As supplies continue to build, demand remains low, forcing gas prices down even further.”
The recent stock builds will likely drive gas prices cheaper for motorists across the region amid lower winter gas demand, AAA’s analysis indicates.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
