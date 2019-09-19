Drivers in the Texoma region saw gas prices spike this week after drone attacks damaged two major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, taking out 6% of the world’s supply of crude oil.
The price of a gallon of unleaded fuel rose 14 cents to $2.37 on average in the Sherman-Denison metro area, AAA Texas announced Thursday, Sept. 19.
Still, that’s 21 cents below the price at this time last year, the travel agency noted in its Weekend Gas Watch.
Prices statewide averaged $2.39 per gallon, up 12 cents compared to the same day last week but 21 cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.76 while drivers in Tyler and Wichita Falls are paying the least at $2.28 per gallon.
An AAA analysis attributed the price spike to the loss of crude oil production in Saudi Arabia. Drone attacks on two major oil facilities, including the world’s largest, have taken 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day off the market, accounting for about 6% of the global supply.
As markets adjust to the loss of crude from the Saudi Arabian facilities, the exact impact on gas prices will depend largely on the extent of the damage at the facilities and how long it takes for the facilities to resume normal operations, AAA analysts believe.
Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said this week that half of the oil production that was lost has been restored and normal production would resume by the end of September.
Following the attack, crude oil prices spiked by as much as $8 per barrel but are fluctuating, and West Texas Intermediate was trading about $4 higher per barrel more on Thursday than on the same day one week before.
“The price of crude accounts for at least 50% of the total retail gasoline pump price. Therefore, as the cost of crude increases, the price Texans pay to fill-up will follow suit,” Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson, said in a press release. “With the exception of El Paso, most Texans are still paying slightly less for gas now compared to one year ago.”
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
