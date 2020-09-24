Texoma drivers saw gas prices go up a couple cents this week, AAA Texas announced in its Weekend Gas Watch.
The Thursday, Sept. 24, gas price analysis showed prices in the Sherman-Denison metro area settled at $1.73 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, up two cents from last week’s $1.71 average. It remains the cheapest in the state, however. This week’s average is 62 cents below the average $2.35 price at this time last year, according to the travel agency.
Statewide, prices are averaging $1.87 per gallon , a penny more than on the same day last week but 51 cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.16.
Because gas prices have been relatively steady, Friday, Sept. 25, is expected to mark the longest number of consecutive days the statewide gas price average has remained below $2 a gallon since Texans first started paying for $2-per-gallon gas.
Texas has only seen sub-$2 gas for 195 consecutive days twice since 2005, which was the earliest time the statewide average recorded $2 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel. The statewide gas price average has remained below $2 since mid-March of this year, and as of Thursday, ties the record set in 2016.
“Prices could continue to remain lower due to demand destruction caused by COVID-19 concerns and fewer people traveling this fall,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a press release.
Market analysts also attribute low gas prices to the switchover to winter-blend gasoline, which is usually cheaper to produce. With the nation entering the fall driving season, which typically sees fewer road trips, a continued drop in demand will likely lead to pump prices continuing to decrease.
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking second lowest in the country behind Mississippi, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
