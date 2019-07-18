Gas prices jumped a dime this week in the Texoma region, AAA Texas announced Thursday, July 18.
The travel agency’s Weekend Gas Watch shows a gallon of unleaded fuel cost an average $2.60 per gallon in the Sherman-Denison metro area, up from $2.50 per gallon last Thursday. That brings the area’s average to four cents above the $2.56 average from the same time last year, AAA Texas data showed.
The statewide gas price average is just under the region’s, at $2.54 per gallon. That’s up seven cents from the same day last week, but remains nine cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.70 while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.39 per gallon.
Gas prices have increased amid more expensive crude oil prices, robust demand and decreasing gasoline stocks, according to a AAA Texas analysis. Summer driving season is in full swing, and as the weather warms up more people are hitting the roads for vacations and quick getaways.
Hurricane Barry had minimal impact on gas prices in the region. The one refinery Barry forced to shut down is now in the restart process and other refineries that were in the storm’s path report few, if any, impacts on operations.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
