Grab your lederhosen and dirndls and get ready to visit Muenster for this year's seventh annual Oktoberfest.
The two-day event celebrating German heritage is from 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 5, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Heritage Park, 301 N. Ash St. Admission is $5 per day. Parking is an additional $5.
The official tapping of the keg is at noon on Saturday followed by a stein hoisting competition at 7 p.m., according to the Muenster Chamber of Commerce.
This year also brings the return of the Wurst Race 5K and half-marathon as well as the second half-K Beer Run on Saturday.
Returning Sunday is the Dachshund race which chamber director Lilly Palmer says makes spectators smile.
“That turns out to be a really great event on Sunday,” Palmer said.
Palmer said the festivities with the wiener dogs don't just stop at a race, but include a costume contest and parade, too. Last year, more than 30 dachshunds participated, she said.
If dogs aren't your thing, there will be an abundance of german beer flowing straight from the tap and a variety of German foods to munch on.
Palmer said guests could even learn a traditional German dance or two.
An estimated 5,500 people showed last year, and Palmer said the event is inside Furhman Hall at Heritage Park “so weather shouldn't affect it.”
“It's a great way to get a taste of our German culture,” Palmer said of why people should visit.
Oktoberfest isn't the only festival the Cooke County town is known for. Next year, Germanfest celebrates its 45th year. The three-day event is the last full weekend in April.
For more information on either event, visit www.muensterchamber.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.