Dr. Alaa Farahat, an internist at North Texas Medical Center, stepped into the waiting room at Family 1st Care clinic Wednesday, Dec. 23, wearing three masks — a respirator and two surgical masks, one on top of another — and with his hospital badge tucked into a pocket of his scrubs. Those were just two of the precautions he’s been taking over the last nine months to keep from getting COVID-19 while caring for his patients.
And on Wednesday, he crossed “the finish line,” he said, when he became the county’s 10th medical worker to be inoculated against the pandemic disease. Beyond his professional hope for an end to COVID-19, he had a personal interest — he lost his 73-year-old father to the disease earlier this month.
“Every day we go to work and our goal is to save lives and not get COVID in the process,” Farahat said. “And that’s an every day, every minute stress.
“I have a baby at home,” he added, who was turning a year old on Christmas Day. “So the goal was not to take COVID home.”
Family 1st Care is the only Cooke County clinic so far that has received vaccines for COVID-19, and is among the earliest in Texas to obtain the version manufactured by Moderna Inc. Nurse practitioner Brenda Anderle, one of the clinic’s owners, said she hopes the 100 doses the clinic received will all be given out by the middle of next week.
They’re earmarked for front-line medical workers who are most exposed to the coronavirus which causes COVID-19. The 10 workers inoculated Wednesday were from North Texas Medical Center, Muenster Memorial Hospital and Cooke County Emergency Medical Services. Kim Baxter, a nurse anesthetist at NTMC, was the first to take the shot.
“It means that I feel like I can do my job with a little relief,” Baxter said. “We are intubating COVID patients and of course intubating patients that come in for surgery, and that comes with a huge risk.” Anesthetists are exposed to aerosols that can transmit the coronavirus when they intubate patients, she explained.
“It just provides kind of a blanket of comfort to me, and just one step closer to this season ending -- this COVID season ending.”
For the time being, though, “COVID season” is still in full swing. The COVID-related deaths of two Gainesville residents, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s, were announced Tuesday, Dec. 22. County officials on Wednesday announced the death of a Gainesville man in his 60s, the 28th death associated with COVID in the county. Officials were tracking 295 active cases in the county as of Wednesday.
Farahat, Baxter and Anderle encouraged people to remain vigilant against the virus by taking precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, like washing hands, keeping at least 6 feet away from people who aren’t in your household and wearing a mask when indoors away from home. They also advocated signing up to be vaccinated when a dose becomes available.
“Just hang in there,” Anderle, the clinic owner, begged the public. “Please keep trying to social distance. Don’t give up and let’s hope and pray this vaccine is as effective as they say it is.”
Free virus testing available
Cooke County is offering free coronavirus testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 28, 29 and 30 at the Cooke County Fair Association barn, 1901 Justice Center Blvd., county officials said. The free oral swab tests are available to anyone who drives up to the testing site.
Registration will be completed on-site. Those interested can also preregister 24 hours before the desired testing date at https://curative.com/sites/10033.
County officials said results will be returned via text message or email in about two to five days.
