The right direction? Vaccinations up; cases, hospitalizations down, but dip may be temporary

As another 800 doses of the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 arrived in Cooke County this week, officials have been tracking fewer active cases of the pandemic disease but caution it may be a temporary dip.
As of Wednesday, Feb. 10, 176 county residents had active coronavirus infections, according to data released Thursday, Feb. 11. Fifteen residents are hospitalized.
All told, the county has logged 3,452 cases among local residents and 57 deaths. So far this month, the county has reported the deaths of a Gainesville man in his 60s, a Gainesville woman in her 70s, two Gainesville women in their 80s, and two men, one in his 60s and one in his 70s, from the unincorporated area of the county.
“At this time at least, we do see a downward trend in cases and hospitalizations,” Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher told county commissioners this week. “But again... that's still not a reason to quit doing what we've done that got us here. And we're really kind of holding our breath, too, to see what the results are in about two weeks, after Super Bowl weekend.”
Officials have recommended that people wear masks or remain at least six feet apart when with people not in their own household to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Fletcher told commissioners he still doesn't know more than a few days ahead how many doses of the vaccine the county will be able to administer each week. That's determined by the state, which announces allocations weekly.
County providers “did get an allocation of 800 for this week, but 100 of that went to [the Texas Department of State Health Services office] and 100 of that went to Tom Thumb pharmacy,” Fletcher said.
The rest, he said — 600 doses allotted to a variety of local medical providers, including the county's two hospitals — would be pooled and administered this week to patients signed up on the county's waiting list.
Officials continue to encourage people who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to register for the waiting list. Signups are open for priority groups 1A and 1B, per state guidelines. To sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine waiting list, visit the Cooke County website at www.co.cooke.tx.us. Click on "COVID-19 Vaccination Sign-up | CLICK HERE" in the red bar at the top of the county homepage. You need an email address, which will be used to contact you later. Officials advise to check your junk or spam folders regularly.
Those who register successfully receive a five-character confirmation code by email. Then when their turn comes, officials reach out by email and follow up with a phone call to schedule an appointment, Fletcher said.
Tom Thumb maintains its own waiting list started before the county's was launched. Individuals can sign up online at https://www.tomthumb.com/my-vaccine-communication.html. Some CVS locations are booking vaccine appointments, too; that information is at https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
Since late January, Cooke County has administered its pool of vaccines in a weekly vaccination event, most recently on Thursday, Feb. 11. County providers have administered 2,500 first doses all told, Fletcher said.
“We continue to advocate for more,” he added. “We've proven that we can give it fast, we have great support throughout the county with both hospitals, volunteer organizations, local doctor's offices and clinics. So we're ready to give it. They can't supply us fast enough.”
That means hundreds of people who signed up for the county's waiting list some time ago are still doing just that — waiting.
Gainesville resident Nancy Moran, who's in her 70s, said she's signed up for as many waiting lists as she could find, including ones in Cooke, Grayson, Denton, Tarrant and Dallas counties. “I think I got on these lists rather late,” she said, though she found out and registered for the Cooke County waiting list Jan. 14, just two days after it launched.
Moran said she has had trouble finding information about how to sign up for waiting lists. When she read about a mass vaccination site being planned for Fair Park in Dallas, she called the Dallas County waiting list information line to inquire whether her place on that waiting list would put her in line for the Fair Park event. She's still not sure, she said.
“The lack of information – what you have to do to make sure you’re on, are you on every list you could possibly be on?” Moran said. “Do you have to be on a Fair Park list in addition to the Dallas list? I don’t know, it’s unclear.”
