Gas prices dropped a nickel this week in the Texoma region, AAA Texas announced Thursday in its Weekend Gas Watch.
The average price fell to $1.74 for a gallon of unleaded fuel in the Sherman-Denison metro area — which tied with Amarillo for the lowest average among Texas metros. That’s down from an average $1.79 per gallon last week and is 61 cents less than the $2.35 average at this same time last year, according to data provided by the travel agency.
Statewide, prices are averaging $1.85 per gallon, four cents less than on the same day last week and 59 cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.06.
Texans are filling up with the least expensive gas since the end of June, according to AAA’s gas price tracker. The downward trend is likely to continue as gasoline demand dropped across the country week-over-week by about 2% and regional gas supplies increased by nearly 1%.
The price of crude oil has been on the rise, but not significantly enough to drive current gas prices higher, an AAA analysis indicates.
“Historically, gas prices in Texas tend to fluctuate during August, and drivers will likely see some fluctuation this month as well,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a press release. “However, prices likely won’t spike due to continued COVID-19 concerns and lower demand for gasoline.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking second lowest in the country, according to AAA data.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
