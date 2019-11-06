Below is a list of selected legislative actions recently taken by national legislators who represent Cooke County. Vote records were provided by VoteSmart.org.
Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon)
HR 823: Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act. Bill Passed — House (227-182); Nay
H Res 660: Directing certain committees to continue their ongoing investigations as part of the existing House of Representatives inquiry into whether sufficient grounds exist for the House of Representatives to exercise its Constitutional power to impeach Donald John Trump, President of the United States of America, and for other purposes. Bill Passed — House (232-196); Nay
HR 4695: Protect Against Conflict by Turkey (PACT) Act. Bill Passed — House (403-16); Yea
H Res 296: Affirming the United States record on the Armenian Genocide. Bill Passed — House (405-11); Nay
HR 4617: Stopping Harmful Interference in Elections for a Lasting Democracy (SHIELD) Act. Bill Passed — House (227-181); Nay
HR 2513: Corporate Transparency Act of 2019. Bill Passed — House (249-173); Nay
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas)
HR 3055: Commerce, Justice, Science, Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Act, 2020. Bill Passed — Senate (84-9); Yea
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)
HR 3055: Commerce, Justice, Science, Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Act, 2020. Bill Passed — Senate (84-9); Nay
