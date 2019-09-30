Cooke County’s Congressional representative announced Monday he’s not going to seek reelection next year.
U.S. Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Clarendon, released a statement Sept. 30 expressing his gratitude to constituents and staff for their support over the years. He was first elected to represent the North Texas district in 1994 and won election to his 13th term in Congress in 2018 by a wide margin, according to a previous report in the Register.
“It has been a great honor to serve the people of the 13th District of Texas as their congressman for the last 25 years,” Thornberry said in the statement. “They have given me opportunities to serve the nation in ways I could have never imagined, including as Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
“We are reminded, however, that ‘for everything there is a season,’ and I believe that the time has come for a change. Therefore, I will not be a candidate for reelection in the 2020 election.”
Chris McNamara, president of the Cooke County Republican Party, praised Thornberry’s service over the last quarter-century.
“Mac has served our state and country honorably for the past 25 years in Congress,” McNamara said. “While I believe we will miss his experienced leadership, I look forward to electing a new representative that will continue to fight for the conservative values of this district.”
Thornberry’s House district spans the Texas Panhandle and rural parts of North Texas as far east as the Cooke-Grayson county line.
The Texas Tribune reported Thornberry joins five other Texas Republicans in Congress who are not running for reelection — U.S. Reps. Kenny Marchant, Pete Olson, Mike Conaway, Will Hurd and Bill Flores. Many expected Thornberry to retire soon, according to the Tribune.
