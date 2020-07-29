Below is a list of selected legislative actions recently taken by national legislators who represent Cooke County. Vote records were provided by VoteSmart.org.
Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon)
S 2163: Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys Act. Bill Passed - House (368 - 1); Yes
HR 7608: Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2021. Bill Passed - House (224 - 189); No
HR 1957: Great American Outdoors Act. Concurrence Vote Passed - House (310 - 107); No
HR 7573: To direct the Joint Committee on the Library to replace the bust of Roger Brooke Taney in the Old Supreme Court Chamber of the United States Capitol with a bust of Thurgood Marshall to be obtained by the Joint Committee on the Library and to remove certain statues from areas of the United States Capitol which are accessible to the public, to remove all statues of individuals who voluntarily served the Confederate States of America from display in the United States Capitol, and for other purposes. Bill Passed - House (305 - 113); No
HR 6395: National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021. Bill Passed - House (295 - 125); Yes
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas)
S 4049: National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021. Bill Passed - Senate (86 - 14); Yes
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)
S 4049: National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021. Bill Passed - Senate (86 - 14); Yes
