Thousands of Cooke County residents remained without power early Monday afternoon, Feb. 15.
Oncor indicated 4,565 customers in Cooke County were without power as of 1:15 p.m. Monday, out of 10,612 total customers. PenTex Energy's outage map showed 4,417 without power out of 12,873 total Cooke County customers.
Dan Woodfin, senior director of system operations for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, said during a press call Monday that he anticipated "we will need to continue these controlled outages at some level for the rest of today and at least the first part of tomorrow, perhaps all day tomorrow."
A statement from ERCOT indicated Texas entered emergency conditions and the utility council initiated rotating power outages at 1:25 a.m. today.
About 10,500 MW of customer load was shed at the highest point, according to ERCOT, enough power to serve about 2 million homes.
"Extreme weather conditions caused many generating units – across fuel types – to trip offline and become unavailable," ERCOT stated in the release. "There is now over 30,000 MW of generation forced off the system."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.