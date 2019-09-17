Five Cooke County agencies are participating in North Texas Giving Day this Thursday, Sept. 19.
Communities Foundation of Texas is hosting the 11th annual fundraising push benefiting about 3,000 nonprofits in 20 counties in North Texas, including Cooke County. Last year, the cooperative effort raised about $48 million for participating organizations, according to a press release from the foundation.
This year, the goal is to get more people involved in donating, spokeswoman Christine Rogers said.
“Every year we try to break a new record,” Rogers explained. “The stated goal this year is to increase the number of donors.”
The initiative is hoping to draw donations from 100,000 people, she said. That would represent an increase of 19,000 compared to last year.
“We’re hopeful that by putting that bold claim out there … that we can do it,” Rogers said.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Cooke County, the North Central Texas College Foundation, Camp Tonkawa Outdoor Learning Center Inc., Geary Girls Ranch North and Muttley Farms are the five Cooke County organizations involved this year.
NCTC Foundation is seeking funds “to help deserving NCTC first-generation college students achieve their educational and career goals through scholarship opportunities,” according to information on its entry in the North Texas Giving Day web database.
Camp Tonkawa is seeking funds to build a “green” educational center,” according to its entry. “This will not only serve as a hub for our environmental programming, but also serve as a living example of low-impact construction and sustainable living.” Its construction would be driven by volunteers.
Geary Girls Ranch is seeking to bolster its current foster home community building campaign. Funds for phase 3 of the project would help finish the first of eight planned houses intended to “provide a safe and secure environment for up to six children,” according to its page on the North Texas Giving Day website.
Muttley Farms is seeking funds to pay for “veterinary services including heartworm and flea medications, food, and other canine care items,” its Giving Day page states.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Cooke County did not have specific needs listed.
Donations for North Texas Giving Day may be made online at www.northtexasgivingday.org — use the search at the top right corner of the page to find specific organizations.
