Three more staffers at the Gainesville State School tested positive for the coronavirus this week, a Texas Juvenile Justice Department spokesman said.
A youth development coach tested positive Wednesday, Dec. 23, according to TJJD spokesman Brian Sweany. She was last on campus Dec. 17, he said.
Two others tested positive in the preceding few days. One male officer from the Office of the Inspector General received a positive result Saturday, Dec. 19, but had no recent contact with youth at the state school, Sweany said. A staffer who tested positive Sunday, Dec. 20, was on campus only once in the preceding 14 days, for less than five minutes Dec. 11 to pick up some equipment, and he wore a mask at the time.
An update on the medical conditions of the three wasn’t available as of press time.
Counting the three new cases this week, the state facility on Farm-to-Market Road 678 has had 24 cases of the coronavirus among staff and 13 among youth since the start of the pandemic. All but six of the employees and all the youth who tested positive have since recovered.
Two staffers who tested positive Dec. 6 and Dec. 8 have returned to work, Sweany said Thursday, Dec. 24. The Register previously reported they were on the facility’s medical team. Another staffer on the medical team who tested positive Dec. 9 doesn’t have a date for returning to work yet, Sweany said.
Youth at the facility were retested for the coronavirus and of the 111 tested, 110 returned negative. “The remaining test was inconclusive and will require a retest,” Sweany said.
Staff writer Megan Gray-Hatfield contributed to this report.
