Visitors aren’t being allowed at the Gainesville State School for the time being as the state grapples with the spread of the new coronavirus, the Texas Juvenile Justice Department announced Friday, March 13.
Following a directive issued Friday by Governor Greg Abbott, the TJJD is postponing in-person visitations at its facilities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and protect youth and staff.
TJJD staff members are working to expand access instead to virtual visits and phone calls by increasing the number of tablets available for Skype and designating additional staff to facilitate extra phone calls. Staff will also be adding minutes to each youth’s account.
TJJD remains in regular contact with the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Office of the Governor and the Texas Department of Emergency Management, and has been working closely with health officials to monitor the latest developments and take appropriate action, according to a press release.
Previously, the agency postponed most volunteer access to its facilities as part of its
preparedness plan. To compensate for that change, the agency’s volunteer coordinators are working with mentors to connect with youth through options such as Skype and FaceTime, according to the release.
