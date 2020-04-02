To go, go, go: GISD hands out more than 22,000 meals

Gainesville Independent School District is working to help ensure children in the community don’t go hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since March 23, the district has handed out about 22,500 free meals to Gainesville children, according to Aramark Child Nutrition Director Corey Ray.
Gainesville ISD purchases its food through Aramark, he said.
From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack are handed out curbside at Thomas A. Edison Elementary School, 1 Edison Drive, and Gainesville Junior High School, 1201 S. Lindsay St.
Weekend meals, which were distributed Friday, March 27, are no more, officials said.
“As the government rolls out regulations we adjust what we can serve,” Ray said. “We were able to serve weekend meals and now we can’t. On Friday they get one meal now. Last Friday they got three days’ worth of meals.”
However, now snacks are allowed to be passed out, he said. Snack distribution began Monday, March 30.
Next week, there will be a slight change in the free meal schedule. The district will not be serving meals on Good Friday, April 10. Instead, families can pick up meals Thursday, April 9, for that day and the next, according to Ray.
Meals passed out are similar to what children would be served if at school. For lunch, frozen items are provided with instructions on how to heat and serve. Dinner, Ray said, is typically a “cold sandwich or wrap.”
Ray said you don’t have to be a student of Gainesville ISD to be eligible for free meals. He said it’s available to any child 18 and under. If the child is present and in the car, they can get a day’s worth of meals. However, if the child is not present, the parent needs to show some form of identification, such as a birth certificate, to prove they are the parent of the child on whose behalf they’re picking up meals.
The ripple effects of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, spurred changes to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program and its Child and Adult Care Food Program. The Summer Food Service changes allow the district to serve breakfast and lunch and the Child and Adult Care program allows the district to serve a snack and dinner, Ray said.
The district will be reimbursed about $6,000 per day, Ray said. He did not say how much the food costs the district.
“We’re serving as if the school is actually in session,” he said. “ … It’s still profitable at the moment. Really, we're just trying to fill the need. If it [participation] does dip, we’re still going to try and feed our city.”
Gainesville ISD, along with all schools statewide, is closed until May 4 by order of Gov. Greg Abbott. The district will continue to offer free meals as long as schools are closed, district spokeswoman Leslie Crutsinger said Thursday afternoon.
