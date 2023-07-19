Plans for the new Tom Thumb on Gainesville’s Eastside are being finalized.
The Gainesville City Council agreed to a development plan with the supermarket Tuesday night to rebuild and expand on its current site on North Grand Avenue.
“When you have a planned development, everybody has to be in agreement. They’re not just bound by our general rules; it’s very site specific,” said City Manager Barry Sullivan.
Two options were presented to the council. The primary difference is whether or not a neighboring plot of land will remain residential or will be bulldozed and made part of the new Tom Thumb parking lot. The decision depends on if the extra cost to Tom Thumb is deemed to be worth the extra parking.
Discussions have been ongoing between residents of the neighborhood and the Tom Thumb representatives and architect.
“Our group, with the help of Barry Sullivan, have met with representatives from Tom Thumb, David Hardin and Tiffany Newman,” said Michael Blank, who lives on East California Street and spoke at the city council meeting representing a group of residents of the neighborhood. “We discussed our concerns and our suggestions for this property, and Tom Thumb responded favorably to us.”
One of these suggestions included an enclosed loading dock to dampen the noise from refrigerator trucks. Other considerations for the community include parapets on the roof to dampen the noise of the air conditioner units, walls around the parking area and park-style landscaping to keep the small-town neighborhood feel.
“We appreciate the input [from the community],” said David Hardin, the Real Estate Manager for Tom Thumb. “They’ve had some great ideas.”
The meeting also allowed for some clarification involving layout of lot. As it stands, the lot ends at the property line of Starnes Orthodontics at 1219 E. California St. around the turn onto Gribble Street.
North Clements Street will still be there, but it will merge into the Tom Thumb parking lot and curbside pickup. Sullivan compared it to how Lawrence Street currently connects with the Walmart parking lot, with a lighthearted apology to Hardin about bringing up the competition.
Juvenile curfew repealed
The council also repealed the city’s juvenile curfew, in response to a new Texas state law.
“The legislature and the governor have approved a bill which will enact a law that will take effect on Sept. 1; it says we cannot have a juvenile curfew,” said Chief Kevin Phillips of the Gainesville Police Department. “While staff doesn’t necessarily agree with this motion, we’re required to do so by state law.”
The bill in question is House Bill 1819, which was authored by Rep. David Cook of Texas’ 96th district.
Cook states in his analysis of the bill, “Research by David Wilson, Charlotte Gill, Ajima Olaghere, and Dave McClure published in ‘Campbell Systematic Reviews’ indicates that juvenile curfew ordinances are an ineffective way to reduce crime and often lead to negative outcomes for youth in school and future interactions with the justice system.”
Phillips said GPD doesn’t have many issues with youth being out past curfew.
“They’re usually given a warning or citation and then released to a responsible party at the scene, typically a mother, father or guardian,” said Phillips on Wednesday morning following the council meeting. “Combined warnings and citations … we’ve only had two so far this year; in 2022, we had 12 and then in 2021 we had 21, so we really don’t have that many violations.”
The former curfew was implemented in 1995 and impacted those under 17 years old. The curfew began at 11 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and began at midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and the curfew ended at 6 a.m. the following day.
“The parents are well aware of the ordinance and have used that as a management tool,” said Phillips. “That’s part of why we don’t see that much activity.”
While there haven’t been many violations in the past, there are still concerns of how problems will arise in the future without the curfew in place, particularly when combined with Gainesville ISD going to a four-day school week.
“We could see an increase in crime … but more so what we’re concerned about is the welfare of the child,” said Phillips. “We’re looking at potential increases in drug use and alcohol use and teen pregnancy … and just being out and about in the dark and not paying as much attention and being victims in vehicular accidents and those kinds of things … We realize there may be a few that engage in actual criminal activity, but we’re more so concerned about the safety of the children.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.