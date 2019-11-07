This Saturday, Nov. 9, Law Dogs Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club is hosting its annual marble run and bike ride. Registration runs 9-10 a.m. at the VFW, 3332 N. Grand Ave.
Funds raised during the Toy Run go to the Cooke County Littlest Angels Program, which the club has supported since 2003, according to a press release. The Littlest Angels Program helps families that cannot afford Christmas gifts for their children.
“Since Law Dogs LEMC have been a part of this program, they have raised over $69,000 in funds and helped over 6,000 children,” according to the release.
Organizer Tony Dresser encouraged participants to get there as soon as possible, promising “the first 100 people to sign up get a free Toy Run T-shirt.”
The bike run will be open to everyone including any car, bicycle or truck. The marble run is what raises the most for this program, Dresser said.
“Anybody who wants to contribute can take part in the marble run. It goes throughout Cooke County starting at the VFW with stops at the Callisburg Store, Lake Kiowa Store, Era Valero, and Outdoor Powersports where you draw marbles on machines that we have,” Dresser said. “There is no way to cheat, because the machines are random and you won’t know the worth of the colored marbles until the end.”
The course will cover 90-plus miles on scenic roads.
“We are proud and honored to have had this long-lasting relationship with the Littlest Angel Program since 2003,” Dresser said. He added the contributions will only go to Cooke County Littlest Angels, not an out-of-county arm.
There will be $750 worth of cash prizes for first and second place. The entry fee is $25 or an unwrapped toy. Lunch will be provided for participants in the run and the bike ride.
