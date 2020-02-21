The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is seeking public comment on proposed changes to freshwater fishing regulations for 2020-2021 that impact Moss Lake and Lake Texoma.
The proposed changes include modifying harvest regulations and gear restrictions at five water bodies located in Cooke and Grayson counties, among others.
TPWD will be taking public comment on the following proposed changes to the 2020-2021 Statewide Recreational and Commercial Fishing Proclamation, with input to be considered before any action by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission at its March 26 public hearing:
—Moss Lake (Cooke County): Modify the 14-inch minimum length limit for largemouth bass to a 16-inch maximum length limit.
—Lake Texoma and the Texas waters of the Red River below Denison Dam (Cooke and Grayson Counties): Standardize harvest regulations for blue, channel, and flathead catfish in the Texas and Oklahoma waters of Lake Texoma and on the Red River below Lake Texoma. In Lake Texoma, remove the 12-inch minimum length limit for blue and channel catfish, and for flathead catfish, remove the 18-inch minimum length limit. In the Texas waters of the Red River below Lake Texoma (from Denison Dam downstream to Shawnee Creek), in addition to the removal of the minimum length limits for catfish, reduce the daily bag limit for blue and channel catfish from 25 to 15 fish.
—Other proposed regulations affecting Brushy Creek Lake and Brushy Creek in Williamson County; Lake Nasworthy in Tom Green County; and Falcon International Reservoir in Starr and Zapata counties.
The TWPD invites the public to provide comment on the proposed regulation changes. Opportunities to provide comments for or against the proposals include during a Facebook Live webinar at noon Feb. 28 on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Facebook page; on the TPWD website’s public comment page at https://tpwd.texas.gov/business/feedback/public_comment/ once the proposed regulations are published in the Texas Register through March 25; by phone or email to Ken Kurzawski at 512-389-4591 or ken.kurzawski@tpwd.texas.gov; and in person at the TPW Commission’s meeting Thursday, March 26, in Austin.
