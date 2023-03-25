Tractor Bob’s is open for business in Gainesville, bringing life back to the old Liberty Crossing outlet mall.
The retail chain sells a wide variety of tractors, mowers and other equipment.
“Everything we do is high end,” said owner Neil Snow. “When I say high end, it’s high quality, not necessarily high price, but it’s a high quality product.”
The store chain, which also operates in Oklahoma City, is growing with one of their main suppliers, Yanmar.
“Yanmar was going to open up a regional distribution center, have a regional warehouse, and they asked us to be a part of it,” said Snow. “This building was available, the opportunities that Gainesville provided for Tractor Bob’s with some incentives, it just made sense to do so.”
The incentives include tax breaks for the first decade on site, but they are performance based. Tractor Bob’s to meet the agreed upon standards before they are reimbursed by the city, including starting wages of $20 per hour and a hiring target of 300 employees.
Tractor Bob’s will be joined on the property by several other related businesses over the next few years.
“We’re going to create a destination so people from multiple states will come here for multiple things we have,” said Snow. “We’re going to have multiple retail stores, not all going to be owned by Tractor Bob’s. It’s going to be kind of catered around the horse community … We’re looking at everything from western wear to tack shops to saddle shops.”
While specifics haven’t been determined, the outlook seems promising.
“We have a lot of interest in people leasing some of these buildings,” said Snow. “Our plan is that the front will be all retail and everything behind that will be assembly, storage and manufacturing.”
Snow also emphasized the goal of helping to revitalize the outlet and supporting Gainesville.
“Every dollar we make here in Gainesville is going back into the space, right back into the community,” said Snow. “We’re going to move our whole corporate office here, which will be another 30 jobs or so in Gainesville … This gives us an opportunity to create more retail space … We’re really excited to be part of the community.”
Gainesville officials are excited, too.
“This is a multi-phase multi-year redevelopment of this property,” said Gainesville Economic Development Corporation Executive Director William Myers. “The long-term approach on this is a great adaptive reuse of this former outlet mall. I think it takes advantage of what’s here and opens up new possibilities.”
Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Shumate added, “We hope that they’re hugely successful and able to fill this building with great shops and restaurants and bring more people again.”
The outlet mall and now Tractor Bob’s is located on the north side of Gainesville at 4321 I-35, next to the Camp Howze industrial park, which is due for development starting later this year.
