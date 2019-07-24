Gainesville Parks and Recreation Director Patrick McCage said Wednesday, July 24, that repairs to recently discovered vandalized city property along the Home Grown Hero Walking Trail should be complete soon.
McCage said members of the parks and recreation department discovered damage to the walking trail’s irrigation system late last week during an irrigation audit. They stumbled upon “a couple of drip lines that had been damaged,” he said.
Upon further investigation, about 30 drip lines around the walking trail’s trees had been “damaged or ripped up,” according to McCage.
He said “the main damage” was east of Grand Avenue toward Kent Drive, where the trail ends. The trailhead is located south of Garnett Street, according to the city’s website.
Irrigation audits are done as needed, but McCage said all of his staff members are observant when out and about.
“We’re always on the lookout for damaged facilities,” he said. “So far, this is the only major vandalism case that we have had this year. Hopefully, in the next couple of days, we will have the irrigation going again.”
McCage said a rough estimate for the cost of the material repair is $100. However, it would take “a couple of guys” 16 to 20 hours, he said, to make the needed repairs.
“Any vandalism cases we have takes away from our other daily duties,” McCage said. “A drip hose is not too expensive but time is very valuable.”
McCage said he wasn’t sure how long ago the damage had been done while adding that he doesn’t think any of the trees were affected much by the potential lack of water.
He said there were open ends on the line so “some trees have been getting water, just not all.”
McCage said he encouraged residents, wherever they might be, to let him know if any area maintained by the department has something wrong with it.
“[If you] see something, say something,” McCage said. “We should be able to deter future acts [of vandalism]. The walking trail is enjoyed by hundreds of our citizens in Gainesville and we want to make sure we have picturesque landscaping with our beautiful trees that our citizens donated to the trail.”
The mile-long trail is lined with Shumard Red Oak trees, including those planted to honor the nation’s Medal of Honor recipients who come to Gainesville each April during the Medal of Honor Host City festivities.
McCage said the trees planted to commemorate the first time a MOH recipient visits Gainesville were not affected.
Anyone who has information about the trail’s vandalism is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department at 940-668-7777 or McCage at 940-736-1603.
