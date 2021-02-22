Texoma Area Paratransit Services will continue its partnership with Transdev for another five years, Transdev announced in a press release.
Transdev’s relationship with the Sherman transit provider, which also serves Cooke County, began in 2016 when the TAPS Board of Directors entered a public-private operating partnership with the company.
The goal was to restore public transportation service to the rural, disabled citizens of a six-county area including Cooke, Fannin, Grayson, Clay, Montague and Wise Counties.
“We created a stronger operation, with a deliberate focus on maintenance and safety – something that obviously helped operations – but, also contributed to creating a more positive, safety-centric culture,” said Josh Walker, Transdev’s current TAPS general manager. “It’s been an honor to work with such a dedicated board to positively impact the daily of lives of our riders and communities.”
Walker has been with the contract since 2016 and will be assuming another role within the Transdev organization in March.
“We appreciate Josh Walker’s leadership throughout this transition and wish him well at his new operation,” Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said. He is also TAPS board chairman. “The first five years of this public private operating partnership has seen incredible progress. The service has provided safe and efficient transportation solutions to thousands of riders and it continues to show a steady pace of growth. We couldn’t be more grateful to Transdev.”
Cooke County Commissioner Leon Klement, who's also TAPS board vice chair, added, “We look forward to continuing our great partnership with Transdev.”
