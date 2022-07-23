Wednesday’s storm didn't just knock over the Wendy's sign onto the roof of Gainesville's Taco Bell; it left wreckage across the county.
As you pick up the pieces on your property, take some time to evaluate the health of your trees. A nasty storm can leave some trees compromised and as a result pose a danger to nearby structures and people. On the other hand, trees are quite resilient and are often able to recover from injuries.
Assessing damage to trees can be made easier by asking the following questions.
• Other than the recent storm damage, is the tree healthy and vigorous? If there is no major structural damage, it is likely the tree will recover.
• Are major limbs broken? A tree will have a smaller chance of survival if most of its main branches are gone.
• Has the main upward-trending branch (the leader) been broken? A tree is likely to be stunted or deformed without its leader.
• Is there at least 50% of the branches and leaves still intact? If there is less than half of the original branches, there will likely not be enough foliage for the tree to survive.
• How big are the wounds? Larger wounds are harder to heal, which makes the tree vulnerable to diseases and pests. A 2-3 inch wound on a 12-inch diameter limb will seal over within a couple years.
• Are there remaining branches that can form a new branch structure? If all the branches on one side are gone, the tree is likely to be side heavy, and never be able to even out its weight.
• Is the tree desirable? If you don’t like the tree or it is posing a danger to power lines or structures, now is a good time to have it removed.
Trees will usually pull through if they are young and still have the crown and leading limb attached. Likewise, large mature trees can usually survive the loss of one major limb. If there is minor damage, prune and clean up the wound, then watch for decay, pests or fungus. Make sure any jagged edges are smoothed over.
If a tree has considerable damage but is valuable or desirable and not posing a threat to people or structures, prune broken branches, then allow time for the tree to heal. Keep in mind that trees use their foliage to take in sunlight, so prune only what is necessary. The more healthy foliage that is left, the higher the chance of survival. In cases where you are not sure, reach out to an arborist to assess damage and prune.
In cases where the crown of the tree is lost, only the stump is left, or a major split of the trunk has occurred, it is often best to remove the tree. For assistance with removing trees, call a professional or qualified arborist. For questions, call Cooke County AgriLife Extension at 940-668-5414.
