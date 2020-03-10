Tri-county meth investigation arises from traffic stop

One person remained in custody at the Cooke County Jail on Tuesday, March 10, after she was arrested during a traffic stop that led to a tri-county narcotics investigation, Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert says.
Around 3 p.m. Friday, March 6, deputies with the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office stopped a red 2006 Honda Civic in the 1000 block of West California Street. According to a news release from Gilbert, the CCSO’s K-9 unit was called to assist deputies with the traffic stop.
The agency’s drug dog alerted deputies to narcotics which led deputies to conduct a probable cause search of the Honda, the release states. Law enforcement found about 30 grams of meth with a street value of around $3,000. Deputies also found “various burglary tools” such as lock picks and bolt cutters, officials said.
Thackerville, Oklahoma, residents Jennifer Lee Peggy Rose Craft, 34, and Billie Gray, 57, were traveling inside the vehicle and taken into custody, Gilbert said.
Gray faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 more than four grams less than 200 grams. Her bond was set at $7,500 and she has since bailed out, according to the release.
Craft remained in custody as of Tuesday in lieu of $20,000 bail. She faces a charge of manufacture / delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 more than four grams less than 200 grams, Gilbert said.
Scott Brian Young, 37, of Krum, was meeting the two women on foot, according to Gilbert. He was also taken into custody. Young faces charges of manufacture / delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 more than four grams less than 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 less than one gram and unlawful use of criminal instruments. His bonds totaled $27,500 and he has since bailed out, according to Gilbert’s release.
A search of Young’s home in the 300 block of Eagle drive in Krum, a town in Denton County, netted another 12 grams of meth with an estimated street value of $1,200, law enforcement said.
Law enforcement recovered an additional 30 grams of meth with an estimated street value of $3,000, along with digital scales, packaging materials and various drug paraphernalia during a search of the home of Gray and Craft in the 18000 block of Ginger Street in Thackerville, Oklahoma, Gilbert said. Thackerville is a town in Love County.
The investigation crossed not only three counties, but state lines, yielding a total of 72 grams of meth valued at $7,200.
The CCSO was assisted by the Cooke County District Attorney’s Office, Denton County Sheriff’s Office, Krum Police Department and the Love County Sheriff’s Office. Search warrants were signed by 235th District Judge Janelle Haverkamp.
“The Cooke County Sheriff’s Office continues its efforts to interdict and remove illegal drugs flowing into Cooke County and bring justice to the drug dealers by partnering with neighboring law enforcement agencies to work together to suppress the illegal flow of narcotics into Cooke County,” the sheriff’s release states.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the three people arrested are not linked to any area burglaries, Gilbert said. However, that investigation is still ongoing, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.