A trial date has been set for a former teacher with the Muenster Independent School District who is accused of having sexual relations with her students.
Lynn Anne Burge’s jury trial is set for 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, in the 235th District Court inside the Cooke County Courthouse in downtown Gainesville. A trial announcement is slated for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, court records show.
Burge, 33, faces two second-degree felony counts of improper relationship between an educator and a student and a third-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor. She was indicted on the three charges by a grand jury in December, the Register previously reported.
Authorities believe Burge had intercourse with two of her male students — one described as 16 years old at the time, the other described as an adult. Burge also reportedly exchanged nude photos with the 16-year-old over a social media app, according to archived Register reports.
Burge taught intro to culinary arts, child development and principles of human services at Muenster High School. She was also the FCCLA adviser.
Her last day with Muenster ISD was Friday, Oct. 12, according to Superintendent Steven Self.
Burge turned herself in to authorities on Friday, Jan. 4 after her bond was enhanced on the online solicitation charge following her indictment.
Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert previously said the court raised the amount of the original bond from $25,000 to $35,000.
Burge posted bail the same day she turned herself in, according to officials.
