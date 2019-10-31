A trial date has been set for Colt Logan Wooley, 24.
The former Callisburg High School teacher and coach’s trial was scheduled after a Monday, Oct. 28 pretrial conference at the Cooke County Courthouse in downtown Gainesville, court records show.
The jury trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. Jan. 27, 2020, according to the setting order.
Prosecutors are “still working towards a resolution,” First Assistant District Attorney Eric Erlandson said Wednesday, Oct. 30, after the pretrial.
Wooley was indicted on a charge of improper relationship between an educator and a student Wednesday, May 22, Cooke County District Attorney John Warren previously said.
The indictment alleges he “intentionally and knowingly” engaged in sexual contact with a girl enrolled at CHS while he was an employee there. Wooley also allegedly communicated by electronic mail or text messages in a sexually explicit manner with the student, the indictment shows.
In addition, it alleges Wooley would send messages to the student in order to arrange to meet the girl for sex.
Wooley was arrested at his Grayson County home near Whitesboro on Friday, April 5, on the second-degree felony charge, Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert previously told the Register.
The Cooke County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to allegations involving the coach and a 15-year-old girl the same day he was arrested.
Wooley’s bond was set at $40,000. He bailed out Saturday, April 6, according to Cooke County Jail records.
On Thursday, April 11, Callisburg Independent School District Superintendent Donald “Don” Metzler issued a news release stating that Wooley resigned his position as a teacher and a coach.
According to Callisburg ISD’s website, Wooley taught health. Wooley’s Twitter account listed him as an assistant baseball coach at CHS. His Twitter account appeared to have been deactivated as of Friday, June 14.
If convicted on the second-degree felony, Wooley could face two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
