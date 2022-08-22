Gainesville, TX (76240)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 70F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 70F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.