A trio of protesters are expected to appear before Judge John Morris at the Cooke County Courthouse Tuesday, to face misdemeanor charges of blocking traffic along California Street during an Aug. 30, 2020 march.
The Gainesville Police Department got warrants Sept. 2 for three Gainesville residents — Torrey Lynne Henderson, 27; Amara Jana Ridge, 23; and Justin Royce Thompson, 25 — on Class B misdemeanor charges of obstructing a highway or other passageway. The offense is punishable by up to 180 days in jail, up to $2,000 in fines or both. The trio turned themselves in the next day.
The defendants are part of PRO Gainesville, a Gainesville-based activist group that called for the removal of the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument that stands on the northeast corner of the courthouse. PRO Gainesville protests were usually greeted by armed counter protesters replete with Confederate battle flags and other conservative paraphernalia.
Both PRO and Gainesville police reported constructive relations prior to the Aug. 30 incident, in which several marchers left the sidewalk along westbound California Street to avoid what they called a water obstacle in the 300 block of East California Street.
Phillips told the Register at the time, “the majority of the group left the sidewalk and moved into the street rendering the westbound lane impassable.” He added a Gainesville police officer who had accompanied the group told participants repeatedly to return to the sidewalk, “but they refused.”
Jury selection is slated for 9 a.m. and the trial should start later in the morning. A quiet, sit-down protest is planned for 10 a.m., with organizers hoping to peaceably fill the courtroom and courthouse lawn.
Check www.gainesvilleregister.com and the Register's FaceBook page throughout Tuesday for updates.
