The Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly mixer is set for March 23, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Gainesville Farmers Market, to be hosted by Triple C Bounce Rentals.
The chamber holds these events on the fourth Thursday of each month as a way for chamber members to network and familiarize themselves with what the local business community has to offer.
Matt Collett, co-owner of Triple C Bounce Rentals said, “We feel like we have a unique business and having our mixer at a unique place feels fitting for us.
“We will have one of our slides and bounce houses set up for everyone to enjoy and plan to bring other refreshments as well,” he added.
This event is open to the public and is free to attend. Those planning to come can anticipate needing to bring business cards for networking purposes. For more information, contact Executive Director Jennifer Shumate at jshumate@gainesvillecofc.com.
Rise n’ Shine breakfast
The Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce offers a free opportunity for Chamber members to inform the community about their business by hosting a Rise & Shine meeting.
Held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, Rise & Shine is a way to learn more about the businesses around Gainesville and Cooke County while enjoying a morning coffee.
Upcoming Rise & Shine dates:
• Screen printing company Gandy Ink — March 28,
• Abigail’s Arms Cooke County Family Crisis Center — April 11,
Electrical services company Conductive Electricon — April 25.
Rise & Shines are free and open to the public. They are held at the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St., from 7:45-9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.