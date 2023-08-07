Monday’s brief dip into the mid-90s was probably an aberration, with temperatures expected to climb back in the mid-100s Wednesday through next week.
The incessant heat wave is bearing down across Texas, with highs hitting 106 degrees locally. North Texas Medical Center (NTMC) has seen some cases of heat-related illnesses, but hospital officials stopped short of comparing current conditions to previous year.
"After overexposure to heat it is most important to hydrate, stay cool, and rest,” said NTMC Emergency Department Director Christa Lambert, who is completing her first month on the job. “Drinking fluids with electrolytes, such as Gatorade or Pedialyte, can help in recovery. It may take a day or two to fully recover and feel like yourself again. If symptoms do not improve, always seek medical advice."
Cooke County commissioners voted Friday to issue an outdoor burn ban, due to the excessively dry conditions this summer. That 90-day ban will stay in place unless the area gets sufficient rainfall to improve soil moisture and refresh field grasses.
The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth predicted a chance of thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday, then a steady return to triple digits by late Tuesday afternoon.
Citizens should beware to conserve electricity whenever possible, as the state's power grid will be under considerable stress.
"Due to ongoing forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves, the ERCOT Weather Watch has been extended through Friday, Aug. 11," the agency announced Monday. "Grid conditions are expected to be normal during a Weather Watch. ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid, continuing a reliability-first approach to operations."
