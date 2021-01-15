Now that 2020 is in the rearview mirror, several developing issues could shape up to become big news in 2021. Four issues likely to impact Cooke County residents this year are summarized here.
COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Rollout of vaccines for COVID-19, the disease caused by the pandemic coronavirus, got underway in Cooke County just before locals rang in the new year. Early doses were earmarked to inoculate frontline medical personnel, then the state prioritized residents of long-term care centers and elderly or at-risk locals, too. Through week five of the state’s vaccine rollout, about 1,400 doses of the Moderna Inc. vaccine for COVID-19 had been allocated to Cooke County medical establishments and the Gainesville State School, according to weekly rollout plans. Doses are being administered locally as fast as they’re received, according to Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher. “We are working with our local providers to cooperate in giving the vaccine based on Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines,” he said. “We as a community are ready to provide more vaccines to more people. It’s just a matter of getting the vaccine.”
New local, state, national elected leadership
Less than two weeks after Precinct 3 Commissioner Adam P. Arendt was sworn in at the beginning of January, the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court saw the resignation of county Judge Jason Brinkley as he prepared to run for a state house seat formerly held by Drew Springer. The commissioners’ court is now seeking to fill Brinkley’s position, only the latest elected office to be occupied by someone new. Sheriff Ray Sappington and Precinct 1 Constable Mark Westbrook were sworn in alongside Arendt.
On the state level, Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, takes on bigger duties after leaving his state House seat in exchange for a Senate seat. Early voting is underway in a five-way race to fill Springer’s former House seat. If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, the top two will advance to a runoff election.
Nationally, U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo, is filling the place of former Rep. Mac Thornberry, who has retired from Congress after nearly 25 years representing Cooke County as part of the 13th Congressional District. President-elect Joe Biden is set to take the oath of office in a ceremony on Jan. 20.
TxDOT to start widening I-35
Drivers heading south out of Gainesville are steeling themselves for what could be years of road work on I-35. The first stretch of a planned Texas Department of Transportation widening project, from 1.4 miles south of Spring Creek Road to one-fifth of a mile south of U.S. 82, is scheduled for letting in early February and construction could start in July on the $213 million first phase. The project entails adding another lane in each direction of the currently four-lane highway, resulting in six lanes total, and converting two-way frontage roads to one-way roads. TxDOT also plans to secure enough right-of-way to add yet another lane each way in the future, when traffic volume warrants it.
Muenster girls bball the team to beat across Texas
Last season’s bid for a state basketball championship came up a few points short for the Muenster Lady Hornets as they fell 42-39 to Gruver in San Antonio. As this season has progressed, the Lady Hornets are looking just as strong as they are off to an undefeated start and are ranked as the top team in Class 2A by several polls. Muenster has eyes on finishing the job this season and anything shy of a state title will be a disappointment.
--Patrick Hayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.