The 2020 Republican and Democratic party primaries have drawn Cooke County voters to the polls in record numbers.
As of about 1:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 3,536 people — or more than 13% of the county’s registered voters — had cast ballots early at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex, 112 S. Dixon St, according to information provided by Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison. There are 26,703 people registered to vote in Cooke County, election data from Harrison indicated.
Friday was the last day of early voting. The polls were still open as of press time Friday so final numbers were not immediately available.
In 2016, 2,736 people voted early, or 11% of the registered voters at that time. There were 23,961 registered voters in the county at the time of the 2016 presidential primaries, data shows.
Tuesday, March 3, is Election Day and both parties want people coming to the polls.
“Regardless of ideology or party affiliation, I urge everyone to vote,” Cooke County Democratic Party Chairman John Angus said. “This is your time to express your opinion on who governs our cities, states and country. If everyone voted we’d know the ‘will of the people’ without having to guess what 100 million non-voters think.”
If anyone needs a ride to the polls Tuesday, contact Angus at 940-736-5010 or 734-412-5958, he said.
On the Democratic ballot, there are candidates running for president, U.S. senator, U.S. representative for District 13, railroad commissioner, Texas Supreme Court chief justice, an unexpired term for Supreme Court justice place 6, Supreme Court justice place 7, Supreme Court justice place 8, Court of Criminal Appeals judge place 3 and Court of Criminal Appeals judge place 4. Democrats have 11 propositions to weigh in on.
Cooke County Republican Party Chairman Chris McNamara said his party has “several very important races” on the ballot.
There are five local contested races on the Republican Party ballot. Those are sheriff, Precinct 1 constable, Precinct 1 commissioner, Precinct 3 commissioner and 235th District judge.
Republicans also have candidates running for president, U.S. senator, U.S. representative for District 13, railroad commissioner, Court of Criminal Appeals place 3 judge and Second Court of Appeals District place 7 justice. In addition to positions for various offices, there are 10 propositions listed on the ballot for Republicans to weigh in on.
“I encourage everyone to come out and be part of [the] process,” McNamara said. “Every single vote matters.”
The Republican Party is not offering rides to the polls, McNamara said.
Harrison asks residents to not forget their ID when heading to the polls on Super Tuesday. She also encourages everyone to review sample ballots so voters know who they want to vote for.
“That will really help lines go faster if people know what party they want to vote,” Harrison said.
