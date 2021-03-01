With spring break around the corner, state parks are already seeing reservations for day passes and campsites filling up for the spring and summer months. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is advising that visitors planning a state park adventure this spring break should make their reservations as early as possible.
During holidays like spring break, state parks see more campers because of the extra time off from work and school, according to a TPWD press release. The department advises visitors to consider going on a weekday when fewer crowds are at parks than on Fridays and Saturdays.
Many popular parks, especially those in Central Texas, are already seeing reservations for spring Break and the summer months, but still have some availability. Parks that are already seeing a high rate of both day use and overnight reservations include Garner, Inks Lake, Pedernales Falls, Guadalupe River, Mother Neff and Enchanted Rock state parks, according to the TPWD release.
However, several lesser-known parks throughout the state have day-use and overnight reservations available for the upcoming spring and summer season, including Goose Island, San Angelo, Lake Somerville and Sea Rim state parks.
State parks are operating at a limited capacity, so groups planning to hit the trails for a day trip at a park should also reserve day passes in advance, as many parks reach capacity limits daily.
Some Texas State Park facilities remain closed due to the recent severe cold weather. Visitors are encouraged to check with their park of interest before hitting the road.
Day passes may be purchased up to one month in advance. For day passes or to reserve a campsite, visit the Texas State Parks Reservation System page on the TPWD website or call 512-389-8900.
Guests including annual pass holders who have reserved day passes or campsites but are unable to visit are asked to cancel their reservations.
State park visitors are asked to follow posted rules and regulations to ensure safety during the ongoing pandemic, including wearing a mask when inside buildings or when gathered with others. Local and statewide limitations and restrictions apply and can change rapidly. TPWD recommends checking social media or calling parks directly for updates before traveling.
