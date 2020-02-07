Texas Woman’s University has released its deans’ and chancellor’s lists for the fall 2019 semester.
The following students who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to both the chancellor’s list and the dean’s list:
Gainesville
Jennifer Avila, fashion design
Madyson Cassidy, criminal justice
Carlee Eldredge, criminal justice
Adria Flusche, music therapy
Austyn Gilbert, art
Karli Ledane, political science
Annaleah Meyer, sociology
Yadira Olvera, business administration
Payton Reynolds, kinesiology
Callie Storms, nursing
Melissa Trichanh, nutrition
Caitlin Turbeville, history
Melanie Zarate, child development
Surrounding towns
Kaylin Flowers, interdisciplinary studies, Collinsville
Dreanna McAdams, kinesiology, Collinsville
Kendrick McAdams, psychology, Collinsville
Collin Pagel, kinesiology, Muenster
Adrien Rohmer, general studies, Muenster
Karla Alejos, social work, Pilot Point
Olivia Distasio, child development, Pilot Point
Yesenia Giron, child development, Pilot Point
Daniel McLean, history, Tioga
Andrea Perez, nutrition, Tioga
Carolina Ramos, communication sciences, Valley View
Madeleine Acker, dance, Whitesboro
Dean’s list
Undergraduate full-time students achieving at least a 3.5 grade point average were eligible for the deans’ list. They included:
Gainesville
Madelyn Bean, interdisciplinary studies
Neeraj Chaudhary, computer science
Jacqueline Garcia, business administration/marketing
John King, music
MacKenzie Patrick, business administration
Amanda Pool, business administration
Sydney Taylor, communication sciences
Surrounding towns
Eranne Medford, kinesiology, Callisburg
Hayley Knabe, kinesiology, Era
Ashtyn Polk, interdisciplinary studies, Lindsay
Mary Grimes, business administration/marketing, Pilot Point
Avery Falls, nursing, Tioga
Alexis Garcia, psychology, Tioga
Jordan Kettle, general studies, Tioga
Danielle Bayer, interdisciplinary studies, Valley View
Brittnie Boliver, interdisciplinary studies, Valley View
Tania Cervantes, health informatics, Valley View
Jordan Cockrell, dental hygiene, Valley View
Shelbie Stephenson, political science, Valley View
Kylin Lemons, kinesiology, Whitesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.