The new member of U.S. Congress representing Cooke County and surrounding areas says he won't back the current effort to impeach President Donald Trump.
“I will not support any measure to remove President Trump from office," Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo, said in a statement emailed to media. "It is time to focus on a peaceful transition of power and come together to solve the unprecedented challenges we face as a country."
He added the nation should "prioritize restoring communities devastated by lockdowns and America’s vaccine rollout over a divisive impeachment process.”
The 13th Congressional District spans the Texas Panhandle and rural parts of North Texas as far east as the Cooke-Grayson county line.
House members on Monday introduced a single article of impeachment accusing the president of "incitement of insurrection." The House is expected to begin debating the impeachment resolution on Wednesday, Jan. 13, the Associated Press reported.
But first, House lawmakers are reconvening today, Tuesday, Jan. 12, at the Capitol approve a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to declare the president unable to serve, according to the AP. Pence is not expected to do that.
