Texans still get a break from certain vehicle title and registration requirements due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles recently announced.
The temporary waiver announced by Gov. Greg Abbott on March 16 remains in effect, according to a TxDMV press release.
The TxDMV indicated it will notify the public when normal services resume, allowing 60 days from then to conduct any overdue title and registration transactions.
The waiver covers initial vehicle registration; vehicle registration renewal; vehicle titling; renewal of permanent disabled parking placards; and 30-day temporary permits.
Texans with overdue transactions may renew their registration online at www.TxDMV.gov and www.Texas.gov, or by mail.
Most in-person vehicle title and registration services are handled by county tax offices. The Cooke County tax assessor-collector and vehicle registration office is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. A drop box for paperwork is available 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. weekdays that dealers, local companies and banks may continue to use for processing and pickup in 48 hours.
The following transactions are available in-person by appointment only at TxDMV regional service centers: Replacement titles; bonded title notices of determination; title histories; temporary permits; assigned/reassigned numbers; registration refund authorizations; and investigation and resolution of Texas title errors.
To schedule a same-day or next-day appointment, visit www.TxDMV.gov/appointment.
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles does not issue driver licenses or state ID cards. Texans need to contact the Texas Department of Public Safety for those services.
