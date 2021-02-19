Black ice could still be a danger Saturday morning as roadways thaw from this week's deep freeze, the Texas Department of Transportation warned.
Freeways and highways are clear in the Wichita Falls District of TxDOT, which includes Cooke County, a TxDOT press release indicated. Snowplows spent Friday cleaning up from this week’s storm.
"Warmer temperatures and rapid thawing made for easy snow removal," the release indicated.
The National Weather Service office is forecasting a low of about 21 degrees overnight Friday, Feb. 19, into Saturday, Feb. 20. Because refreeze could happen in some parts of the region, TxDOT will have a skeleton crew patrolling and treating black ice. Drivers are advised to "be extremely cautious" and anticipate black ice overnight and Saturday morning.
Other parts of Texas still have snowpack on the pavement, according to TxDOT.
Motorists are advised to check road conditions online at DriveTexas.org and weather forecasts before leaving home.
