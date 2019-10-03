The Texas Department of Transportation Travel Information Center in Gainesville is set to host its seventh annual Red River Rivalry Break next week.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct.11, motorists are encouraged to take a break from driving and stop by the center at 4901 North I-35 to celebrate “tailgating style,” according to a news release from Adele Lewis, a TxDOT spokeswoman.
Each year, motorists travel on I-35 for the annual Red River Showdown — the University of Texas versus University of Oklahoma game at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas’ Fair Park.
The game begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. It will be the 115th game between the longtime rivals and is expected to draw about 200,000 people to the state fairgrounds on game day, according to a game media advisory.
Visitors can pick up travel information, and there will be refreshments and drawings for goodie bags with Texas products during the event, according to the release.
Vendors at the TxDOT event include representatives from regional cities and chambers of commerce, Frank Buck Zoo, the Texas State Railroad, Ray Roberts Lake State Park, Ripley’s Believe It or Not and the Texas Department of Public Safety. The Gainesville Car Club is also scheduled to have cars on display.
